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The live Wabuu price today is 0 USD.WABUU market cap is 12,898.41 USD. Track real-time WABUU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Wabuu price today is 0 USD.WABUU market cap is 12,898.41 USD. Track real-time WABUU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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WABUU Price Info

What is WABUU

WABUU Official Website

WABUU Tokenomics

WABUU Price Forecast

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Wabuu Price (WABUU)

Unlisted

1 WABUU to USD Live Price:

$0.00000003066
$0.00000003066$0.00000003066
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Wabuu (WABUU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:58:18 (UTC+8)

Wabuu Price Today

The live Wabuu (WABUU) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WABUU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WABUU.

Wabuu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,898.41, with a circulating supply of 420.69B WABUU. During the last 24 hours, WABUU traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WABUU moved -- in the last hour and +23.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Wabuu (WABUU) Market Information

$ 12.90K
$ 12.90K$ 12.90K

--
----

$ 12.90K
$ 12.90K$ 12.90K

420.69B
420.69B 420.69B

420,690,000,000.0
420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wabuu is $ 12.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WABUU is 420.69B, with a total supply of 420690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.90K.

Wabuu Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+23.54%

+23.54%

Price Prediction for Wabuu

Wabuu (WABUU) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WABUU in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Wabuu (WABUU) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Wabuu could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Wabuu will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WABUU price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Wabuu Price Prediction.

What is Wabuu (WABUU)

WABUU stand for We Act, Believe, Uplift and Unite. Cheeky the Raccoon is the mascot for our community-run meme token on Ethereum maintained through a community takeover. The project’s purpose is cultural rather than technical: it provides a simple token layer that helps coordinate a community focused on shareable media, light lore, and ongoing online participation. The community’s guiding motto is “We Act, Believe, Uplift, Unite,” which describes how the takeover operates day to day: act instead of waiting on a team, keep belief through quiet periods, uplift creators and holders with clear communication, and stay united around consistent official channels.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Wabuu (WABUU) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemMeme

About Wabuu

What is the current price of Wabuu?

Wabuu is trading at $, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Wabuu is $, while the ATL is $. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of WABUU today?

The market capitalization sits at $12898.41, placing the asset at rank #7859 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Wabuu's market participation?

The asset has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with WABUU.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 420690000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Wabuu fall under?

Wabuu is part of the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact WABUU's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables WABUU to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wabuu

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:58:18 (UTC+8)

Wabuu (WABUU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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