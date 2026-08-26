VitaStem Price Today

The live VitaStem (VITASTEM) price today is $ 0.00660548, with a 4.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current VITASTEM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00660548 per VITASTEM.

VitaStem currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 56,094, with a circulating supply of 8.49M VITASTEM. During the last 24 hours, VITASTEM traded between $ 0.0061747 (low) and $ 0.0085133 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.5982, while the all-time low was $ 0.00592488.

In short-term performance, VITASTEM moved +0.35% in the last hour and +7.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.60K.

VitaStem (VITASTEM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 56.09K$ 56.09K $ 56.09K Volume (24H) $ 1.60K$ 1.60K $ 1.60K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 66.06K$ 66.06K $ 66.06K Circulation Supply 8.49M 8.49M 8.49M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of VitaStem is $ 56.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.60K. The circulating supply of VITASTEM is 8.49M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 66.06K.