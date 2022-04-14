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Top Decentralized Science (DeSci) Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Decentralized Science (DeSci) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
OriginTrail
OriginTrail
TRAC
$ 0.3525
-1.84%
-6.13%
+28.42%
$ 176.00M
$ 675.16K
2
Aethir
Aethir
ATH
$ 0.004954
+0.62%
-4.46%
+24.28%
$ 100.54M
$ 13.05M
3
BIO Protocol
BIO Protocol
BIO
$ 0.02918
-0.51%
-2.91%
+1.86%
$ 64.16M
$ 3.52M
4
The Innovation Game
The Innovation Game
TIG
$ 0.917876
+0.02%
-0.03%
-0.51%
$ 27.90M
$ 520.36K
5
NOVA
NOVA
SN68
$ 5.09
+0.79%
-0.05%
+9.70%
$ 25.20M
$ 331.28K
6
HairDAO
HairDAO
HAIR
$ 17.64
-0.23%
-0.01%
+8.02%
$ 12.39M
$ 3.08K
7
VENOM
VENOM
VENOM
$ 0.010695
+4.01%
+1.79%
+12.49%
$ 10.45M
$ 6.18M
8
VitaDAO
VitaDAO
VITA
$ 0.264617
-0.72%
-0.02%
-0.04%
$ 6.96M
$ 7.21K
9
GenesisL1
GenesisL1
L1
$ 0.147015
+0.01%
-0.05%
+31.23%
$ 6.11M
$ 30.59K
10
Bluzelle
Bluzelle
BLZ
$ 0.00880005
+0.36%
-0.08%
+32.19%
$ 4.25M
$ 480.32K
11
Gridcoin
Gridcoin
GRC
$ 0.00631408
+0.06%
+0.03%
+57.92%
$ 3.20M
$ 2.56
12
AxonDAO Governance Token
AxonDAO Governance Token
AXGT
$ 0.00997045
+4.23%
-0.10%
+330.46%
$ 2.36M
$ 23.48K
13
SpineDAO Token
SpineDAO Token
SPINE
$ 0.00221468
-0.36%
-0.02%
-5.99%
$ 2.21M
$ 2.65K
14
Aubrai by Bio
Aubrai by Bio
AUBRAI
$ 1.32
+3.13%
+0.01%
+3.13%
$ 1.88M
$ 240.42
15
VitaRNA
VitaRNA
VITARNA
$ 0.743645
-0.33%
+0.00%
+0.12%
$ 1.82M
$ 1.19K
16
Cypher Tempre
Cypher Tempre
CPHY
$ 0.00149169
+1.22%
-0.11%
+28.88%
$ 1.49M
$ 3.01K
17
ValleyDAO
ValleyDAO
GROW
$ 0.073128
-0.68%
-0.02%
-13.98%
$ 842.92K
$ 380.28
18
Cerebrum DAO
Cerebrum DAO
NEURON
$ 2.047E-5
0.00%
-2.62%
+1.84%
$ 662.26K
--
19
CryoDAO
CryoDAO
CRYO
$ 0.183091
+0.47%
-0.01%
+3.28%
$ 528.74K
$ 5.69K
20
Quantum Biology DAO
Quantum Biology DAO
QBIO
$ 0.00261243
+0.17%
-0.03%
+7.11%
$ 507.89K
$ 4.49K
21
Curetopia
Curetopia
CURES
$ 0.01143036
+0.40%
-0.03%
+2.09%
$ 450.41K
$ 2.43K
22
HydraDAO
HydraDAO
HYDRA
$ 0.0320087
-0.30%
-0.02%
+6.53%
$ 376.86K
$ 952.38
23
GenomesDAO GENOME
GenomesDAO GENOME
GENOME
$ 0.00035983
-0.31%
-0.01%
-5.60%
$ 359.85K
$ 3.23
24
Factor
Factor
FACT
$ 0.2899
0.00%
-0.03%
+0.59%
$ 343.02K
$ 872.04
25
Dynex
Dynex
DNX
$ 0.003132
-0.03%
+4.47%
+20.65%
$ 336.48K
$ 1.22M
26
PoSciDonDAO Token
PoSciDonDAO Token
SCI
$ 0.05921
+0.30%
-0.01%
+25.26%
$ 309.61K
$ 23.71
27
Welshare Health Token
Welshare Health Token
WEL
$ 0.00037858
0.00%
-0.00%
+31.28%
$ 292.54K
$ 72.65
28
D1ckGPT
D1ckGPT
DICK
$ 0.00436373
-0.53%
-0.02%
-17.90%
$ 286.00K
$ 1.02K
29
yesnoerror
yesnoerror
YNE
$ 0.00024787
+0.41%
+0.04%
+23.36%
$ 247.86K
$ 98.21K
30
DigiHealth
DigiHealth
DGH
$ 0.0002422
0.00%
--
+6.23%
$ 242.20K
$ 109.88
31
Rifampicin
Rifampicin
$RIF
$ 0.00020499
+0.13%
-0.04%
+1.64%
$ 204.99K
$ 809.41
32
Urolithin A
Urolithin A
$URO
$ 0.00018094
+0.12%
-0.04%
+2.96%
$ 180.89K
$ 331.03
33
Data Lake
Data Lake
LAKE
$ 9.44E-5
0.00%
-0.07%
-6.88%
$ 157.13K
--
34
Eli5a
Eli5a
ELI5A
$ 0.00529852
+1.74%
-0.02%
+2.64%
$ 111.27K
$ 80.69
35
PsyDAO
PsyDAO
PSY
$ 0.00316376
0.00%
-0.04%
+1.71%
$ 108.12K
$ 953.72
36
AIMX
AIMX
AIMX
$ 0.00020336
+0.59%
-0.07%
+31.95%
$ 107.39K
$ 1.05K
37
Cardio
Cardio
CARDIO
$ 0.00010355
+0.29%
+0.03%
+26.05%
$ 91.78K
$ 2.50K
38
Etica
Etica
ETI
$ 0.01100265
-0.53%
-0.00%
+2.14%
$ 78.47K
$ 65.09
39
CRYORAT
CRYORAT
CRYORAT
$ 0.00811378
+2.20%
-0.02%
+6.18%
$ 72.30K
$ 61.69
40
Imprnt
Imprnt
PRNT
$ 0.00118133
0.00%
--
-2.86%
$ 59.07K
$ 127.29
41
VitaStem
VitaStem
VITASTEM
$ 0.00649848
-0.31%
+0.03%
+6.00%
$ 55.19K
$ 1.30K
42
Deep Worm
Deep Worm
WORM
$ 5.423E-5
+0.20%
-4.98%
+12.96%
$ 54.22K
--
43
SOLVE
SOLVE
SOLVE
$ 4.995E-5
+0.28%
0.00%
-0.36%
$ 49.95K
--
44
Brain Worms
Brain Worms
BWORM
$ 15.48
+0.65%
+0.05%
+18.17%
$ 45.67K
$ 1.59K
45
ZAYA AI
ZAYA AI
ZAI
$ 0.00106963
0.00%
+0.03%
-17.74%
$ 42.88K
$ 21.59
46
BitDoctorAI
BitDoctorAI
AIDD
$ 3.767E-5
+0.21%
-4.68%
+12.11%
$ 37.54K
--
47
Protean
Protean
PRTN
$ 3.55312E-7
+0.69%
-3.26%
-9.30%
$ 35.47K
--
48
SUI Desci Agents
SUI Desci Agents
DESCI
$ 4.06E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+79.73%
$ 30.25K
--
49
Muhdo Hub
Muhdo Hub
DNA
$ 4.21E-6
0.00%
0.00%
+27.58%
$ 18.23K
--
50
Senku Ishigami by Virtuals
Senku Ishigami by Virtuals
SENKU
$ 1.616E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 16.16K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Decentralized Science (DeSci) tokens and why are they popular?
Decentralized Science (DeSci) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 56 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $454.30M.
What is the best-performing Decentralized Science (DeSci) token right now?
Among Decentralized Science (DeSci) tokens tracked on MEXC, DNX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 4.47% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Decentralized Science (DeSci) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 56 Decentralized Science (DeSci) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Decentralized Science (DeSci) tokens include TRAC, ATH, BIO. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Decentralized Science (DeSci) category?
The combined market capitalization of all Decentralized Science (DeSci) tokens is approximately $454.30M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Decentralized Science (DeSci) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.