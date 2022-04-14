Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up

Top Clanker Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Clanker Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Sky Protocol
Sky Protocol
SKY
$ 0.06758
+1.03%
-2.62%
+10.67%
$ 1.57B
$ 914.51K
2
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
$ 0.19766
+1.66%
+2.44%
+22.58%
$ 188.77M
$ 2.47M
3
BNKR
BNKR
BNKR
$ 0.0002703
+0.41%
-1.45%
+8.25%
$ 26.98M
$ 220.29M
4
tokenbot
tokenbot
CLANKER
$ 12.6
+0.96%
-4.48%
-1.18%
$ 12.40M
$ 5.19K
5
FWOG
FWOG
FWOG
$ 0.005069
+0.06%
-4.72%
+11.75%
$ 4.86M
$ 11.48M
6
Hey Anon
Hey Anon
ANON
$ 0.2772
+0.40%
-8.09%
-14.45%
$ 3.83M
$ 226.43K
7
NEXA
NEXA
NEXA
$ 0.0000005658
-0.25%
-1.67%
+10.15%
$ 3.32M
$ 107.36B
8
noice
noice
NOICE
$ 1.188E-5
-0.17%
+2.35%
+12.08%
$ 1.06M
--
9
TurboUSD Unstablecoin
TurboUSD Unstablecoin
₸USD
$ 5.16E-6
0.00%
+0.56%
+10.49%
$ 500.35K
--
10
Dickbutt
Dickbutt
DICKBUTT
$ 4.88E-6
0.00%
+5.98%
+41.04%
$ 488.46K
--
11
CODY
CODY
CODY
$ 4.48E-6
+0.67%
-0.11%
+7.95%
$ 448.40K
--
12
Faircaster
Faircaster
FAIR
$ 8.03E-6
+2.42%
+3.96%
+31.42%
$ 388.44K
--
13
Regent
Regent
REGENT
$ 5.98E-6
+1.53%
-4.09%
-0.17%
$ 358.77K
--
14
D1ckGPT
D1ckGPT
DICK
$ 0.00436373
-0.53%
-0.02%
-17.90%
$ 286.00K
$ 1.02K
15
Luminous
Luminous
LUM
$ 0.265752
-0.35%
-0.01%
+12.22%
$ 265.89K
$ 1.30K
16
A0x
A0x
A0X
$ 1.73E-6
0.00%
-13.56%
+13.07%
$ 172.67K
--
17
x420
x420
X420
$ 1.63E-6
+1.24%
-1.98%
+7.24%
$ 162.21K
--
18
FELIX
FELIX
FELIX
$ 1.63E-6
0.00%
-2.27%
+20.74%
$ 156.38K
--
19
BankrWallet
BankrWallet
BNKRW
$ 1.45E-6
0.00%
-2.34%
+2.84%
$ 146.19K
--
20
Zoe
Zoe
ZOE
$ 1.64E-6
0.00%
-3.18%
+22.39%
$ 131.36K
--
21
Warplet
Warplet
WARP
$ 1.25E-6
0.00%
-1.29%
+14.68%
$ 108.34K
--
22
BETRMINT
BETRMINT
BETR
$ 9.87077E-7
-0.78%
+0.16%
+38.08%
$ 98.36K
--
23
Gitbank
Gitbank
GITBANK
$ 9.79875E-7
0.00%
-2.96%
+11.40%
$ 97.99K
--
24
Sequel
Sequel
MOVIE
$ 1.58E-6
0.00%
+1.85%
+38.60%
$ 95.07K
--
25
Indexy
Indexy
I
$ 8.61895E-7
+0.07%
-1.10%
+5.68%
$ 86.16K
--
26
Siyana
Siyana
SYYN
$ 9.85696E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+10.78%
$ 85.76K
--
27
Base Strategy
Base Strategy
BASTR
$ 8.88847E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+7.29%
$ 84.86K
--
28
glonkybot
glonkybot
GLANKER
$ 7.55759E-7
+0.69%
-0.31%
+6.26%
$ 75.44K
--
29
HEIR
HEIR
HEIR
$ 6.40597E-7
+0.69%
0.00%
+10.38%
$ 63.94K
--
30
RIPS
RIPS
RIPS
$ 1.43E-6
0.00%
+2.41%
+11.72%
$ 62.66K
--
31
Native
Native
NATIVE
$ 6.19561E-7
+0.69%
-0.16%
+7.19%
$ 61.47K
--
32
StarkBot
StarkBot
STARKBOT
$ 6.11533E-7
+0.69%
-0.19%
+5.94%
$ 61.04K
--
33
ghffb47yii2rteeyy10op
ghffb47yii2rteeyy10op
GHFFB47YII2RTEEYY10OP
$ 5.76371E-7
0.00%
-1.54%
+16.98%
$ 57.64K
--
34
RUNNER
RUNNER
RUNNER
$ 0.056288
+0.25%
+0.12%
+7.18%
$ 56.30K
$ 3.61K
35
VitaStem
VitaStem
VITASTEM
$ 0.00649848
-0.31%
+0.03%
+6.00%
$ 55.19K
$ 1.30K
36
Tiny Fren
Tiny Fren
SMOL
$ 5.49787E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+29.98%
$ 54.98K
--
37
Mindstate
Mindstate
MIND
$ 5.17329E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+38.97%
$ 49.15K
--
38
LUKSOAgent
LUKSOAgent
LUKSO
$ 4.60425E-7
+0.69%
-4.37%
+5.57%
$ 45.96K
--
39
BRACKY
BRACKY
BRACKY
$ 4.6297E-7
+0.69%
-1.93%
+6.30%
$ 45.55K
--
40
Checkr
Checkr
$CHECKR
$ 1.11E-6
0.00%
-1.91%
+48.66%
$ 44.97K
--
41
aaigotchi
aaigotchi
AAI
$ 4.12813E-7
+0.28%
+3.34%
+9.92%
$ 41.28K
--
42
degenOS
degenOS
DEGENOS
$ 3.83505E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+32.61%
$ 38.35K
--
43
Clankermon
Clankermon
CLANKERMON
$ 3.922E-5
+0.69%
-0.24%
+25.50%
$ 37.33K
--
44
Solvr
Solvr
SOLVR
$ 3.72435E-7
+0.69%
-1.84%
-5.48%
$ 37.18K
--
45
wintermolt
wintermolt
WINTERMOLT
$ 4.12917E-7
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 35.47K
--
46
Mneme
Mneme
MNEME
$ 3.54243E-7
+0.69%
-2.02%
-60.76%
$ 35.36K
--
47
Molten
Molten
MOLTEN
$ 3.50829E-7
+0.69%
0.00%
+5.32%
$ 35.00K
--
48
Butler
Butler
BUTLER
$ 3.49643E-7
0.00%
-1.64%
+13.88%
$ 34.96K
--
49
Gitly
Gitly
GITLY
$ 3.35126E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+7.94%
$ 33.51K
--
50
Cool Mustache
Cool Mustache
$MUST
$ 3.32719E-7
+0.69%
-0.19%
+30.11%
$ 33.21K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Clanker Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Clanker Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 77 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.82B.
What is the best-performing Clanker Ecosystem token right now?
Among Clanker Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, DICKBUTT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.98% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Clanker Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 77 Clanker Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Clanker Ecosystem tokens include SKY, FARTCOIN, BNKR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Clanker Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Clanker Ecosystem tokens is approximately $1.82B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Clanker Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.