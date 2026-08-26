Taker Protocol Price Today

The live Taker Protocol (TAKER) price today is $ 0, with a 13.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current TAKER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TAKER.

Taker Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,645.43, with a circulating supply of 170.01M TAKER. During the last 24 hours, TAKER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.077041, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TAKER moved +0.00% in the last hour and +44.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Taker Protocol (TAKER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.65K$ 13.65K $ 13.65K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 80.26K$ 80.26K $ 80.26K Circulation Supply 170.01M 170.01M 170.01M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Taker Protocol is $ 13.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TAKER is 170.01M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 80.26K.