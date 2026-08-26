Strata Junior USDe Price Today

The live Strata Junior USDe (JRUSDE) price today is $ 1.07, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current JRUSDE to USD conversion rate is $ 1.07 per JRUSDE.

Strata Junior USDe currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 7,417,247, with a circulating supply of 6.93M JRUSDE. During the last 24 hours, JRUSDE traded between $ 1.07 (low) and $ 1.07 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.07, while the all-time low was $ 0.997969.

In short-term performance, JRUSDE moved -- in the last hour and +0.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 69.04.

Strata Junior USDe (JRUSDE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.42M$ 7.42M $ 7.42M Volume (24H) $ 69.04$ 69.04 $ 69.04 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.42M$ 7.42M $ 7.42M Circulation Supply 6.93M 6.93M 6.93M Total Supply 6,930,360.39056275 6,930,360.39056275 6,930,360.39056275

The current Market Cap of Strata Junior USDe is $ 7.42M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 69.04. The circulating supply of JRUSDE is 6.93M, with a total supply of 6930360.39056275. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.42M.