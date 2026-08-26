Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Strata Junior USDe price today is 1.07 USD.JRUSDE market cap is 7,417,247 USD. Track real-time JRUSDE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Strata Junior USDe price today is 1.07 USD.JRUSDE market cap is 7,417,247 USD. Track real-time JRUSDE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About JRUSDE

JRUSDE Price Info

What is JRUSDE

JRUSDE Whitepaper

JRUSDE Official Website

JRUSDE Tokenomics

JRUSDE Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Strata Junior USDe Logo

Strata Junior USDe Price (JRUSDE)

Unlisted

1 JRUSDE to USD Live Price:

$1.07
$1.07$1.07
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Strata Junior USDe (JRUSDE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:06:54 (UTC+8)

Strata Junior USDe Price Today

The live Strata Junior USDe (JRUSDE) price today is $ 1.07, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current JRUSDE to USD conversion rate is $ 1.07 per JRUSDE.

Strata Junior USDe currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 7,417,247, with a circulating supply of 6.93M JRUSDE. During the last 24 hours, JRUSDE traded between $ 1.07 (low) and $ 1.07 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.07, while the all-time low was $ 0.997969.

In short-term performance, JRUSDE moved -- in the last hour and +0.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 69.04.

Strata Junior USDe (JRUSDE) Market Information

$ 7.42M
$ 7.42M$ 7.42M

$ 69.04
$ 69.04$ 69.04

$ 7.42M
$ 7.42M$ 7.42M

6.93M
6.93M 6.93M

6,930,360.39056275
6,930,360.39056275 6,930,360.39056275

The current Market Cap of Strata Junior USDe is $ 7.42M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 69.04. The circulating supply of JRUSDE is 6.93M, with a total supply of 6930360.39056275. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.42M.

Strata Junior USDe Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.07
$ 1.07$ 1.07
24H Low
$ 1.07
$ 1.07$ 1.07
24H High

$ 1.07
$ 1.07$ 1.07

$ 1.07
$ 1.07$ 1.07

$ 1.07
$ 1.07$ 1.07

$ 0.997969
$ 0.997969$ 0.997969

--

+0.01%

+0.06%

+0.06%

Price Prediction for Strata Junior USDe

Strata Junior USDe (JRUSDE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of JRUSDE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Strata Junior USDe (JRUSDE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Strata Junior USDe could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Strata Junior USDe will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for JRUSDE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Strata Junior USDe Price Prediction.

What is Strata Junior USDe (JRUSDE)

Strata is a generalized risk-tranching protocol that brings structured yield products to any on-chain or off-chain yield strategy by splitting yield into tokenized senior and junior tranches, each tailored to distinct risk–reward profiles.

Senior tranche is essentially an over-collateralized, yield-bearing asset that offers minimum guaranteed yield at a benchmark rate and is protected against underlying counterparty credit risk, with coverage provided by the junior tranche. It is designed for risk-averse investors looking for safer, more predictable yields on digital dollars that outperform T-bill rates, Aave lending yield, Sky Savings etc. where conservative capital in DeFi typically resides today.

Junior tranche is a liquid investment product and serves as a market-priced insurance fund that underwrites underlying strategy’s underperformance against the benchmark rate and counterparty credit risk. It is well-suited for users with a more aggressive risk profile, including DeFi-native power users, hedge funds, and yield farmers who seek higher yields and have a slightly higher risk tolerance.

Strata’s dual-token design introduces a meaningful shift in risk management by splitting yield and risk exposure into distinct senior and junior tranches. By transforming the underlying yield strategy into risk-tiered tranches, allowing different types of investors to access yield based on their risk appetite, Strata is redefining how on-chain or off-chain yield is accessed, managed, and scaled across DeFi.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Strata Junior USDe

What is the current market price of JRUSDE?

It's currently valued at $1.07, reflecting a price movement of 0.01% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does Strata Junior USDe have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, JRUSDE shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for JRUSDE?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged $-- worth of JRUSDE. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for Strata Junior USDe?

It has traded between $1.07 and $1.07, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of JRUSDE on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated JRUSDE is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Strata Junior USDe

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:06:54 (UTC+8)

Strata Junior USDe (JRUSDE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Strata Junior USDe

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1614
$0.1614$0.1614

+438.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1093
$1.1093$1.1093

-22.15%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.012005
$0.012005$0.012005

+56.33%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7185
$0.7185$0.7185

-2.80%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.0402
$2.0402$2.0402

-21.53%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1614
$0.1614$0.1614

+438.00%

Bitlayer

Bitlayer

BTR

$0.08214
$0.08214$0.08214

+148.68%

Bubblemaps

Bubblemaps

BMT

$0.02375
$0.02375$0.02375

+46.60%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.037417
$0.037417$0.037417

+32.73%

TAC

TAC

TAC

$0.003221
$0.003221$0.003221

+24.65%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage