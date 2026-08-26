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The live Statera price today is 0 USD.STA market cap is 68,361 USD. Track real-time STA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Statera price today is 0 USD.STA market cap is 68,361 USD. Track real-time STA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Statera Price (STA)

Unlisted

1 STA to USD Live Price:

$0.00087285
$0.00087285$0.00087285
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Statera (STA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:03:42 (UTC+8)

Statera Price Today

The live Statera (STA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current STA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STA.

Statera currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 68,361, with a circulating supply of 78.32M STA. During the last 24 hours, STA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.466452, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STA moved -- in the last hour and +22.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.18.

Statera (STA) Market Information

$ 68.36K
$ 68.36K$ 68.36K

$ 11.18
$ 11.18$ 11.18

$ 68.36K
$ 68.36K$ 68.36K

78.32M
78.32M 78.32M

78,318,857.16324438
78,318,857.16324438 78,318,857.16324438

The current Market Cap of Statera is $ 68.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.18. The circulating supply of STA is 78.32M, with a total supply of 78318857.16324438. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 68.36K.

Statera Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.466452
$ 0.466452$ 0.466452

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+22.58%

+22.58%

Price Prediction for Statera

Statera (STA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of STA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Statera (STA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Statera could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Statera will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for STA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Statera Price Prediction.

What is Statera (STA)

An Ethereum smart-contract token with a difference

Deflationary Statera's core algorithm is designed to ensure that for every transaction, 1% of the amount transacted is destroyed.

Exchange Smart-exchange routing, including, but not limited to, Kyber, 0x Relays, Uniswap, Balancer & 1inch.

Portfolio Constant arbitrage trading opportunities keep Statera's portfolio weights and tokens in a constant ratio.

Statera rebalacing Every trade for Statera creates an arbitrage opportunity. Trading attracts liquidity, which in-turn attracts trading. Liquidity ripples and the supply of Statera decreases.

'statera' is derived from the Latin word for 'balance'

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Statera

What is Statera's current price?

Statera trades at $, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of STA?

With a market cap of $68361, STA is ranked #5861 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Statera generate daily?

It recorded $-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of STA?

There are 78318857.16324438 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Statera fluctuated between $0.0 and $0.0, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Statera compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is $0.466452, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence STA?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Fantom Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does STA behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Statera

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:03:42 (UTC+8)

Statera (STA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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