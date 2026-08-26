sPOL Price Today

The live sPOL (SPOL) price today is $ 0.122577, with a 0.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPOL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.122577 per SPOL.

sPOL currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 24,147,678, with a circulating supply of 197.10M SPOL. During the last 24 hours, SPOL traded between $ 0.118123 (low) and $ 0.128601 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.200304, while the all-time low was $ 0.068302.

In short-term performance, SPOL moved -0.17% in the last hour and +47.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.73K.

sPOL (SPOL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.15M$ 24.15M $ 24.15M Volume (24H) $ 6.73K$ 6.73K $ 6.73K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.15M$ 24.15M $ 24.15M Circulation Supply 197.10M 197.10M 197.10M Total Supply 197,095,348.5852744 197,095,348.5852744 197,095,348.5852744

The current Market Cap of sPOL is $ 24.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.73K. The circulating supply of SPOL is 197.10M, with a total supply of 197095348.5852744. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.15M.