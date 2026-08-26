RAKO Price Today

The live RAKO (RAKO) price today is $ 0, with a 15.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAKO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RAKO.

RAKO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,455.35, with a circulating supply of 978.04M RAKO. During the last 24 hours, RAKO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RAKO moved -2.00% in the last hour and +23.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

RAKO (RAKO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.46K$ 13.46K $ 13.46K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.46K$ 13.46K $ 13.46K Circulation Supply 978.04M 978.04M 978.04M Total Supply 978,043,667.0 978,043,667.0 978,043,667.0

The current Market Cap of RAKO is $ 13.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RAKO is 978.04M, with a total supply of 978043667.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.46K.