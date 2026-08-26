Paribus Price Today

The live Paribus (PBX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current PBX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PBX.

Paribus currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,263.95, with a circulating supply of 7.94B PBX. During the last 24 hours, PBX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04194925, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PBX moved -- in the last hour and +28.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Paribus (PBX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.26K$ 12.26K $ 12.26K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14,333,953,369.30T$ 14,333,953,369.30T $ 14,333,953,369.30T Circulation Supply 7.94B 7.94B 7.94B Total Supply 9,282,289,336.283747 9,282,289,336.283747 9,282,289,336.283747

The current Market Cap of Paribus is $ 12.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PBX is 7.94B, with a total supply of 9282289336.283747. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14,333,953,369.30T.