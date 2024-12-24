Neutaro Price (NTMPI)
The live price of Neutaro (NTMPI) today is 0.04044861 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.62M USD. NTMPI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Neutaro Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 87.62K USD
- Neutaro price change within the day is -0.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 114.23M USD
During today, the price change of Neutaro to USD was $ -0.00029851405710098.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Neutaro to USD was $ -0.0105300190.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Neutaro to USD was $ +0.0040410224.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Neutaro to USD was $ +0.011720574854926388.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00029851405710098
|-0.73%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0105300190
|-26.03%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0040410224
|+9.99%
|90 Days
|$ +0.011720574854926388
|+40.80%
Discover the latest price analysis of Neutaro: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.88%
-0.73%
-17.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Neutaro (NTMPI) serves as the governance token for Timpi (www.timpi.io), a technology pioneer poised to shake up the industry through Decentralization, Web3, and AI. At the heart of Timpi's mission lies their proprietary web-scale index, powered by a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure) node network. This innovative infrastructure, complemented by state-of-the-art AI technology, drives the development of a suite of services prioritizing user privacy and data integrity above all else. Timpi’s Search Engine, their flagship service, represents just the beginning of their groundbreaking offerings. By delivering impartial search results devoid of user tracking and manipulation, Timpi is poised to revolutionize the search experience, setting a new standard for transparency and trust.
