MUNTZE Price Today

The live MUNTZE (MUNTZE) price today is $ 0, with a 13.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current MUNTZE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MUNTZE.

MUNTZE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20,464, with a circulating supply of 965.79M MUNTZE. During the last 24 hours, MUNTZE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MUNTZE moved +0.04% in the last hour and +12.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

MUNTZE (MUNTZE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.46K$ 20.46K $ 20.46K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.19K$ 21.19K $ 21.19K Circulation Supply 965.79M 965.79M 965.79M Total Supply 999,990,898.960216 999,990,898.960216 999,990,898.960216

The current Market Cap of MUNTZE is $ 20.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MUNTZE is 965.79M, with a total supply of 999990898.960216. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.19K.