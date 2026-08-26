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The live Mixoor price today is 0 USD.MIXOOR market cap is 12,276.44 USD. Track real-time MIXOOR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Mixoor price today is 0 USD.MIXOOR market cap is 12,276.44 USD. Track real-time MIXOOR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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MIXOOR Price Info

What is MIXOOR

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MIXOOR Price Forecast

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Mixoor Price (MIXOOR)

Unlisted

1 MIXOOR to USD Live Price:

$0.00020461
$0.00020461$0.00020461
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Mixoor (MIXOOR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:11:58 (UTC+8)

Mixoor Price Today

The live Mixoor (MIXOOR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MIXOOR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MIXOOR.

Mixoor currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,276.44, with a circulating supply of 60.00M MIXOOR. During the last 24 hours, MIXOOR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0025375, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MIXOOR moved -- in the last hour and -7.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 49.75.

Mixoor (MIXOOR) Market Information

$ 12.28K
$ 12.28K$ 12.28K

$ 49.75
$ 49.75$ 49.75

$ 12.28K
$ 12.28K$ 12.28K

60.00M
60.00M 60.00M

59,999,375.316874
59,999,375.316874 59,999,375.316874

The current Market Cap of Mixoor is $ 12.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 49.75. The circulating supply of MIXOOR is 60.00M, with a total supply of 59999375.316874. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.28K.

Mixoor Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0025375
$ 0.0025375$ 0.0025375

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

-7.19%

-7.19%

Price Prediction for Mixoor

Mixoor (MIXOOR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MIXOOR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Mixoor (MIXOOR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Mixoor could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Mixoor will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MIXOOR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Mixoor Price Prediction.

What is Mixoor (MIXOOR)

Mixoor is a non-custodial privacy protocol built on the Solana blockchain that enables users to perform private, unlinkable transfers of SOL, USDC, and other SPL tokens. The protocol allows users to deposit assets and later withdraw or transfer them to a different address without creating a publicly traceable on-chain link between the sender and receiver. By breaking transaction linkability, Mixoor helps prevent wallet profiling, transaction tracking, and behavioral analysis inherent to transparent blockchains. The protocol is designed to preserve Solana’s low fees and high throughput while providing lightweight and efficient privacy. Mixoor does not take custody of user funds or private keys and is intended to provide a practical privacy layer for everyday on-chain activity and DeFi users on Solana.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Mixoor

What is the current price of Mixoor?

Mixoor is trading at $, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Mixoor is $0.0025375, while the ATL is $. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of MIXOOR today?

The market capitalization sits at $12276.44, placing the asset at rank #7987 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Mixoor's market participation?

The asset has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with MIXOOR.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 59999375.316874 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Mixoor fall under?

Mixoor is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Governance,Privacy Infrastructure,Privacy classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact MIXOOR's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables MIXOOR to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mixoor

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:11:58 (UTC+8)

Mixoor (MIXOOR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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