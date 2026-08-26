MAP Technical Forecasting Price (MAPTF)
The live MAP Technical Forecasting (MAPTF) price today is $ 0, with a 3.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAPTF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MAPTF.
MAP Technical Forecasting currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 76,576, with a circulating supply of 1.00B MAPTF. During the last 24 hours, MAPTF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, MAPTF moved -0.38% in the last hour and +11.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of MAP Technical Forecasting is $ 76.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MAPTF is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 76.58K.
-0.38%
-3.51%
+11.45%
+11.45%
In 2040, the price of MAP Technical Forecasting could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
MAPTF (Market Analysis, Prediction, and Technical Forecasting) is an ambitious initiative built on the Internet Computer (ICP) ecosystem with a clear purpose — to merge advanced market forecasting, intelligent stock analysis, and DeFi liquidity provision into a single, cohesive project. At its core, MAPTF functions as a research-driven, data-powered token designed to represent the intersection of predictive analytics, trading strategy, and on-chain economics.
The project explores the frontier of decentralized market intelligence, where artificial intelligence and human insight combine to forecast global markets, identify strategic stock opportunities, and evaluate performance within the growing ICP ecosystem. Every aspect of MAPTF is built with a focus on transparency, collaboration, and community-driven growth.
MAPTF aims to set a benchmark as the most tradable token on the ICP network, and it’s already rapidly moving toward that goal. With nearly 60 active liquidity pairs, MAPTF has become an essential bridge across decentralized markets — enabling fluid exchange between ICP-based tokens, stable assets, and external synthetic representations. This deep liquidity ensures that traders and investors experience minimal slippage, while projects integrating with MAPTF gain immediate access to a high-volume ecosystem.
The project’s scope goes far beyond token movement. It is also a living experiment in decentralized financial research — continuously tracking trends in commodities, equities, and blockchain markets, then feeding that data into ecosystem-aligned forecasting models. These insights power informed investment decisions within the community, giving MAPTF holders access to predictive insights and cross-market intelligence that reflect both real-world and digital economies.
In the broader context of ICP’s decentralized landscape, MAPTF represents a fusion of utility, liquidity, and intellect. It demonstrates that a cryptocurrency doesn’t need to rely solely on speculation — it can be rooted in data, purpose, and measurable market engagement. Through partnerships, automated liquidity strategies, and community staking incentives, MAPTF continues to expand its footprint across decentralized exchanges and DeFi protocols.
The vision is bold yet simple: to build an interconnected Web3 ecosystem where liquidity flows freely, prediction becomes precision, and every participant benefits from collective insight. Whether you’re a trader seeking deep liquidity, an investor analyzing the next major ICP trend, or a builder looking to anchor your project in a high-volume network, MAPTF stands as a cornerstone of decentralized financial innovation — the liquidity engine powering the future of the Internet Computer.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the live price of MAP Technical Forecasting?
MAP Technical Forecasting is trading at $, showing a price movement of -3.51% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.
How volatile is MAPTF today?
The price volatility of MAPTF within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.
What is the 24-hour trading range for MAP Technical Forecasting?
The token fluctuated between $ (low) and $ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.
How much trading volume has MAPTF generated?
In the last 24 hours, MAPTF accumulated $-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.
How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?
The all-time high is $, and the all-time low is $. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.
How strong is market liquidity for MAP Technical Forecasting?
Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.
How does MAPTF compare to other Meme,Internet Computer Ecosystem tokens?
Within the Meme,Internet Computer Ecosystem category, MAPTF shows competitive performance, supported by $-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.