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Top Internet Computer Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Internet Computer Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Internet Computer
Internet Computer
ICP
$ 2.411
+0.08%
-1.47%
+5.43%
$ 1.33B
$ 162.04K
2
My Neighbor Alice
My Neighbor Alice
ALICE
$ 0.14475
+0.67%
+4.65%
+4.53%
$ 14.43M
$ 730.65K
3
ORIGYN
ORIGYN
OGY
$ 0.0013967
-0.11%
-2.41%
-1.39%
$ 10.88M
$ 10.68M
4
VNX Swiss Franc
VNX Swiss Franc
VCHF
$ 1.25
0.00%
0.00%
+0.81%
$ 5.07M
$ 148.03K
5
Gold DAO
Gold DAO
GOLDAO
$ 0.00651406
+4.43%
+0.07%
-13.75%
$ 4.39M
$ 650.29
6
VNX EURO
VNX EURO
VEUR
$ 1.043
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.88M
$ 0.10
7
WaterNeuron
WaterNeuron
WTN
$ 0.01213998
0.00%
+0.03%
+20.84%
$ 1.41M
$ 1.97K
8
Gold Token
Gold Token
GLDT
$ 1.4
0.00%
-0.00%
+0.72%
$ 832.54K
$ 3.24K
9
Draggin Karma Points
Draggin Karma Points
DKP
$ 0.00020182
+0.25%
-0.01%
+8.39%
$ 805.48K
$ 142.21
10
Windoge98
Windoge98
EXE
$ 0.069502
0.00%
-0.14%
-12.63%
$ 691.20K
$ 8.30K
11
CRYPTO CLOUD
CRYPTO CLOUD
CLOUD
$ 0.00168392
+0.30%
+0.05%
+24.04%
$ 671.29K
$ 2.71K
12
Piggycell
Piggycell
PIGGY
$ 0.01536
-0.06%
-0.58%
-1.41%
$ 652.68K
$ 1.52M
13
neuron ICP
neuron ICP
NICP
$ 3.08
0.00%
-0.01%
+6.21%
$ 551.67K
$ 8.59K
14
DecideAI
DecideAI
DCD
$ 0.00083892
+0.04%
-0.01%
+18.22%
$ 486.80K
$ 21.94
15
ICPanda DAO
ICPanda DAO
PANDA
$ 0.00054364
-0.25%
--
+1.22%
$ 442.97K
$ 542.86
16
IC Ghost
IC Ghost
GHOST
$ 1.784E-5
+0.17%
+19.57%
+24.23%
$ 164.97K
--
17
BobIsDead
BobIsDead
DEAD
$ 0.00013326
+0.09%
-0.03%
-17.14%
$ 133.23K
$ 79.00
18
MAP Technical Forecasting
MAP Technical Forecasting
MAPTF
$ 7.73E-5
+0.35%
-1.35%
+6.20%
$ 77.27K
--
19
Clown
Clown
CLOWN
$ 4.495E-5
+0.25%
-0.69%
+16.54%
$ 44.93K
--
20
Internet Doge
Internet Doge
IDOGE
$ 0.0271846
-0.20%
--
+6.53%
$ 27.18K
$ 2.44
21
PHASMA
PHASMA
PHASMA
$ 1.01E-6
+1.00%
-0.83%
+10.23%
$ 21.31K
--
22
CKUSDT
CKUSDT
CKUSDT
$ 0.9999
-0.04%
0.00%
+0.03%
--
$ 54.81K
23
BOB
BOB
BOB
$ 0.004122
-0.75%
+2.77%
+5.60%
--
$ 16.82M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Internet Computer Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Internet Computer Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 23 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.38B.
What is the best-performing Internet Computer Ecosystem token right now?
Among Internet Computer Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, GHOST has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 19.57% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Internet Computer Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 23 Internet Computer Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Internet Computer Ecosystem tokens include ICP, ALICE, OGY. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Internet Computer Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Internet Computer Ecosystem tokens is approximately $1.38B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Internet Computer Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.