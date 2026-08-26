Mad Coin Price Today

The live Mad Coin ($MAD) price today is $ 0, with a 5.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current $MAD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $MAD.

Mad Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 258,729, with a circulating supply of 486.06M $MAD. During the last 24 hours, $MAD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00556353, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $MAD moved -0.66% in the last hour and -23.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 138.13.

Mad Coin ($MAD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 258.73K$ 258.73K $ 258.73K Volume (24H) $ 138.13$ 138.13 $ 138.13 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 258.73K$ 258.73K $ 258.73K Circulation Supply 486.06M 486.06M 486.06M Total Supply 486,056,646.274513 486,056,646.274513 486,056,646.274513

The current Market Cap of Mad Coin is $ 258.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 138.13. The circulating supply of $MAD is 486.06M, with a total supply of 486056646.274513. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 258.73K.