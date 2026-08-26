LIL Bits Price Today

The live LIL Bits (LIL) price today is $ 0, with a 9.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current LIL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LIL.

LIL Bits currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 415,695, with a circulating supply of 999.92M LIL. During the last 24 hours, LIL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00133564, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LIL moved +1.28% in the last hour and +29.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.38K.

LIL Bits (LIL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 415.70K$ 415.70K $ 415.70K Volume (24H) $ 6.38K$ 6.38K $ 6.38K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 415.70K$ 415.70K $ 415.70K Circulation Supply 999.92M 999.92M 999.92M Total Supply 999,917,850.097312 999,917,850.097312 999,917,850.097312

The current Market Cap of LIL Bits is $ 415.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.38K. The circulating supply of LIL is 999.92M, with a total supply of 999917850.097312. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 415.70K.