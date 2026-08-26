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The live Levana price today is 0 USD.LVN market cap is 391,834 USD. Track real-time LVN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Levana price today is 0 USD.LVN market cap is 391,834 USD. Track real-time LVN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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LVN Price Info

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LVN Whitepaper

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LVN Price Forecast

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Levana Price (LVN)

Unlisted

1 LVN to USD Live Price:

$0.00048944
$0.00048944$0.00048944
-0.06%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Levana (LVN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:40:14 (UTC+8)

Levana Price Today

The live Levana (LVN) price today is $ 0, with a 6.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current LVN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LVN.

Levana currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 391,834, with a circulating supply of 803.02M LVN. During the last 24 hours, LVN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.894668, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LVN moved -0.66% in the last hour and -2.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 32.54.

Levana (LVN) Market Information

$ 391.83K
$ 391.83K$ 391.83K

$ 32.54
$ 32.54$ 32.54

$ 487.95K
$ 487.95K$ 487.95K

803.02M
803.02M 803.02M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Levana is $ 391.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 32.54. The circulating supply of LVN is 803.02M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 487.95K.

Levana Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.894668
$ 0.894668$ 0.894668

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.66%

-6.72%

-2.68%

-2.68%

Price Prediction for Levana

Levana (LVN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LVN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Levana (LVN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Levana could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Levana will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LVN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Levana Price Prediction.

What is Levana (LVN)

Levana Well-funded Perps is a protocol for perpetual swaps, which are leveraged trading contracts. It aims to manage risk and provide benefits to both traders and liquidity providers.

For traders, Levana's solution is to make all positions "well-funded," meaning that the maximum profit for each position is locked in advance. This eliminates the possibility of bad debt and insolvency, providing greater security.

Liquidity providers, on the other hand, receive a yield for taking on the risk of market instability. They supply funds that act as collateral, and in return, they earn a fee with a risk premium.

The protocol addresses the issues with existing perpetual swap models, such as the virtual AMM. These models rely on complex mechanisms to maintain price stability, but they have limitations and can be risky in volatile markets.

By separating different trading pairs and creating a decentralized market for liquidity, Levana reduces the risk of contagion between different markets. This also makes it easier to expand to other blockchain networks.

Overall, Levana's perpetual swaps protocol offers a reliable and secure platform for traders and liquidity providers. It ensures fair settlement, minimizes risks, and allows for the development of additional financial protocols on top of tokenized positions.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Levana (LVN) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Levana

What is the current price of Levana?

Trading at $, Levana has shown a price movement of -6.72% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact LVN's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 803015393.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Levana?

Its market capitalization is $391834, ranking #3770 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

LVN recorded $-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between $ and $, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Levana fit within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Perpetuals,Terra Ecosystem,Meme,Injective Ecosystem,Osmosis Ecosystem,Archway Ecosystem category?

As a Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Perpetuals,Terra Ecosystem,Meme,Injective Ecosystem,Osmosis Ecosystem,Archway Ecosystem token, LVN competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Levana

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:40:14 (UTC+8)

Levana (LVN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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