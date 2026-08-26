Levana Price Today

The live Levana (LVN) price today is $ 0, with a 6.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current LVN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LVN.

Levana currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 391,834, with a circulating supply of 803.02M LVN. During the last 24 hours, LVN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.894668, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LVN moved -0.66% in the last hour and -2.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 32.54.

Levana (LVN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 391.83K$ 391.83K $ 391.83K Volume (24H) $ 32.54$ 32.54 $ 32.54 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 487.95K$ 487.95K $ 487.95K Circulation Supply 803.02M 803.02M 803.02M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Levana is $ 391.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 32.54. The circulating supply of LVN is 803.02M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 487.95K.