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Top Archway Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Archway Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
COSMOS
COSMOS
ATOM
$ 1.52
-0.07%
-1.55%
+2.77%
$ 782.43M
$ 573.96K
2
Akash Network
Akash Network
AKT
$ 0.558472
+0.54%
-0.02%
+9.36%
$ 165.95M
$ 3.55M
3
Agoric
Agoric
BLD
$ 0.00671587
+0.22%
-0.00%
-0.11%
$ 4.65M
$ 1.73K
4
Balanced Dollars
Balanced Dollars
BNUSD
$ 0.96769
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.76M
$ 1.32K
5
Inter Stable Token
Inter Stable Token
IST
$ 0.994764
+0.43%
-0.00%
+0.73%
$ 1.40M
$ 144.24
6
Cudos
Cudos
CUDOS
$ 0.0009591
0.00%
-0.01%
+7.30%
$ 525.24K
$ 2.12
7
Levana
Levana
LVN
$ 0.00049658
0.00%
--
+7.82%
$ 398.76K
$ 37.19
8
Axelar Wrapped Ether
Axelar Wrapped Ether
AXLETH
$ 2,456.91
+0.59%
-0.00%
+11.23%
$ 119.47K
$ 9.85K
9
Jackal Protocol
Jackal Protocol
JKL
$ 0.00047152
+0.43%
-0.03%
+0.91%
$ 62.14K
$ 3.56
10
Planq
Planq
PLQ
$ 0.00041094
-0.83%
-0.01%
+1.93%
$ 59.44K
$ 6.10
11
Graviton
Graviton
GRAV
$ 3.254E-5
+0.46%
-2.24%
-39.00%
$ 42.26K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Archway Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Archway Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 11 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $958.39M.
What is the best-performing Archway Ecosystem token right now?
Among Archway Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, BNUSD has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Archway Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 11 Archway Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Archway Ecosystem tokens include ATOM, AKT, BLD. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Archway Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Archway Ecosystem tokens is approximately $958.39M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Archway Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.