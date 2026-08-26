Guru Price Today

The live Guru (GURU) price today is $ 0, with a 6.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current GURU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GURU.

Guru currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,460.84, with a circulating supply of 99.00M GURU. During the last 24 hours, GURU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.084421, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GURU moved +0.35% in the last hour and +18.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 166.84.

Guru (GURU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.46K$ 17.46K $ 17.46K Volume (24H) $ 166.84$ 166.84 $ 166.84 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.46K$ 17.46K $ 17.46K Circulation Supply 99.00M 99.00M 99.00M Total Supply 99,001,225.37722665 99,001,225.37722665 99,001,225.37722665

The current Market Cap of Guru is $ 17.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 166.84. The circulating supply of GURU is 99.00M, with a total supply of 99001225.37722665. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.46K.