Drop Staked NTRN Price (DNTRN)
The live price of Drop Staked NTRN (DNTRN) today is 0.092249 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 14.72M USD. DNTRN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Drop Staked NTRN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Drop Staked NTRN price change within the day is -11.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 145.75M USD
During today, the price change of Drop Staked NTRN to USD was $ -0.01175579616457196.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Drop Staked NTRN to USD was $ -0.0228175410.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Drop Staked NTRN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Drop Staked NTRN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.01175579616457196
|-11.30%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0228175410
|-24.73%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Drop Staked NTRN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-8.72%
-11.30%
-25.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Drop is a liquid staking protocol for the Interchain, backed by Lido, deployed as an Integrated App on Neutron. It allows users to liquid-stake various Interchain assets, including ATOM, NTRN and TIA, and provides a wide range of highly efficient use cases within a deeply integrated DeFi ecosystem. The Mercury upgrade introduces a 3% APR for NTRN staking. By liquid staking with Drop and receiving dNTRN, users stay staked, keep their assets liquid, fuel DeFi, earn additional rewards, and actively support the ecosystem’s growth.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
