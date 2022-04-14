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Top Yield Optimizer Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Yield Optimizer sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Convex Finance
Convex Finance
CVX
$ 2.038
+0.44%
-7.96%
+26.53%
$ 200.75M
$ 40.83K
2
Atlético de Madrid
Atlético de Madrid
ATM
$ 1.3428
-0.01%
-0.43%
-0.68%
$ 11.37M
$ 42.56K
3
Stake DAO
Stake DAO
SDT
$ 0.105944
+0.21%
-0.01%
+4.27%
$ 7.24M
$ 128.03
4
Alpha Fi
Alpha Fi
ALPHA
$ 0.68651
-0.03%
-0.07%
+9.23%
$ 6.84M
$ 784.87
5
Equilibria Finance
Equilibria Finance
EQB
$ 0.02713754
+0.12%
-0.07%
-18.57%
$ 2.71M
$ 16.77K
6
Penpie
Penpie
PNP
$ 0.179496
+0.07%
--
-2.60%
$ 1.79M
$ 8.23
7
Eris Amplified Luna
Eris Amplified Luna
AMPLUNA
$ 0.106243
+0.90%
-0.01%
+8.85%
$ 1.37M
$ 58.27K
8
Levva Protocol
Levva Protocol
LVVA
$ 0.00045574
+0.33%
+0.14%
+48.49%
$ 902.54K
$ 455.36K
9
Crocodile Finance
Crocodile Finance
CROC
$ 6.85
0.00%
0.00%
+19.34%
$ 779.95K
$ 325.73
10
Asymmetry USDaf
Asymmetry USDaf
USDAF
$ 0.99001
0.00%
0.00%
-0.16%
$ 273.99K
$ 3.31K
11
stabble
stabble
STB
$ 0.00043063
+0.15%
-0.03%
+1.08%
$ 183.15K
$ 16.87
12
NAV
NAV
NAV
$ 0.0003866
+0.07%
--
+26.06%
$ 161.64K
$ 47.25
13
Mintly
Mintly
MLY
$ 0.00021525
+1.13%
-0.16%
+43.21%
$ 90.41K
$ 2.37K
14
SNAKE
SNAKE
SNAKE
$ 0.02827775
+1.26%
-0.03%
+18.04%
$ 62.62K
$ 96.11
15
gSNAKE
gSNAKE
GSNAKE
$ 0.834157
+1.79%
+0.01%
-3.12%
$ 35.67K
$ 339.23
16
Yeet
Yeet
YEET
$ 4.771E-5
-0.02%
-4.56%
-1.14%
$ 33.44K
--
17
Singularry AI
Singularry AI
SINGULARRY
$ 0.00971
0.00%
-5.00%
+7.78%
--
$ 2.82M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Yield Optimizer tokens and why are they popular?
Yield Optimizer tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 17 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $234.60M.
What is the best-performing Yield Optimizer token right now?
Among Yield Optimizer tokens tracked on MEXC, LVVA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.14% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Yield Optimizer tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 17 Yield Optimizer tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Yield Optimizer tokens include CVX, ATM, SDT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Yield Optimizer category?
The combined market capitalization of all Yield Optimizer tokens is approximately $234.60M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Yield Optimizer sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.