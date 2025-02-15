What is Yeet (YEET)

Yeet is one of the most prominent brands in the Berachain ecosystem and home to the most Yeetarded movements and products, including the Yeetard NFTs. There are 3 different core products: 1) Yeet Game: This is the flagship product, and is a mix of DeFi and onchain gaming which has created a game in which players can play and win $BERA and get $YEET prizes just for playing 2) YeetBonds: An open marketplace for OTC sales where users can buy their favorite Berachain ecosystem tokens at a discount to market price. This is a collaboration with Bond Protocol, formerly known as OlympusPro 3) Vault: A yield product that farms liquidity and compounds rewards in a complex high yield DeFi yield farming strategy, but made simple and Yeetard-friendly for users $YEET staking: Staking $YEET entitles users to receive revenue generated from the suite of Yeet’s products. This revenue is generated in $BERA and stablecoins, not in $YEET. In addition, all earned rewards are automatically farmed in the vault on behalf of users so that their rewards are also earning yield. These rewards may be claimed at any time.

Yeet (YEET) Resource Official Website