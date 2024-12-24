Snake Price (SNK)
The live price of Snake (SNK) today is 0.057499 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.79M USD. SNK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Snake Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 438.62K USD
- Snake price change within the day is -0.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 83.46M USD
During today, the price change of Snake to USD was $ -0.00011897793537447.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Snake to USD was $ -0.0312179205.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Snake to USD was $ -0.0107271686.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Snake to USD was $ -0.004259214949310296.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00011897793537447
|-0.20%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0312179205
|-54.29%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0107271686
|-18.65%
|90 Days
|$ -0.004259214949310296
|-6.89%
Discover the latest price analysis of Snake: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.61%
-0.20%
-54.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SNAKE is a rapidly growing community with an ambition to infiltrate every household and provide you with X. It strives to become the most beloved and successful project by adhering to all market standards and surpassing all indicators. The community of BNB SNAKE is robust and supportive, encouraging each other to succeed. Unlike fraudulent projects that have eroded people’s trust in the market, BNB SNAKE aims to restore this trust and ensure the safety of investors.
