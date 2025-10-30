Eris Amplified Luna (AMPLUNA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.171083 24H High $ 0.177359 All Time High $ 4.1 Lowest Price $ 0.07169 Price Change (1H) -0.61% Price Change (1D) +1.82% Price Change (7D) +3.13%

Eris Amplified Luna (AMPLUNA) real-time price is $0.174669. Over the past 24 hours, AMPLUNA traded between a low of $ 0.171083 and a high of $ 0.177359, showing active market volatility. AMPLUNA's all-time high price is $ 4.1, while its all-time low price is $ 0.07169.

In terms of short-term performance, AMPLUNA has changed by -0.61% over the past hour, +1.82% over 24 hours, and +3.13% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Eris Amplified Luna (AMPLUNA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 507.79K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 507.79K Circulation Supply 2.90M Total Supply 2,904,189.810795

The current Market Cap of Eris Amplified Luna is $ 507.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AMPLUNA is 2.90M, with a total supply of 2904189.810795. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 507.79K.