Mintly Price Today

The live Mintly (MLY) price today is $ 0, with a 20.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current MLY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MLY.

Mintly currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 87,339, with a circulating supply of 420.00M MLY. During the last 24 hours, MLY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00348101, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MLY moved -1.08% in the last hour and +50.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.33K.

Mintly (MLY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 87.34K$ 87.34K $ 87.34K Volume (24H) $ 2.33K$ 2.33K $ 2.33K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 207.95K$ 207.95K $ 207.95K Circulation Supply 420.00M 420.00M 420.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Mintly is $ 87.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.33K. The circulating supply of MLY is 420.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 207.95K.