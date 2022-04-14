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Top Yield Aggregator Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Yield Aggregator sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Convex Finance
Convex Finance
CVX
$ 2.038
+0.44%
-7.96%
+26.53%
$ 200.75M
$ 40.83K
2
YearnFinance
YearnFinance
YFI
$ 2,288.4
+0.35%
-2.97%
+8.98%
$ 82.05M
$ 27.99
3
ARK
ARK
ARK
$ 0.10792
+0.32%
-1.16%
+17.69%
$ 21.17M
$ 534.04K
4
Bella
Bella
BEL
$ 0.1143
+0.08%
-2.84%
+4.74%
$ 9.13M
$ 486.21K
5
Badger
Badger
BADGER
$ 0.402326
-0.36%
+0.10%
+19.29%
$ 7.85M
$ 1.53M
6
Stake DAO
Stake DAO
SDT
$ 0.105944
+0.21%
-0.01%
+4.27%
$ 7.24M
$ 128.03
7
Access Protocol
Access Protocol
ACS
$ 0.0001403
+0.14%
-0.92%
+6.95%
$ 7.19M
$ 380.05M
8
Inverse Finance
Inverse Finance
INV
$ 9.5
0.00%
+0.01%
+3.49%
$ 6.75M
$ 156.47K
9
StakeStone Berachain Vault Token
StakeStone Berachain Vault Token
BERASTONE
$ 2,460.59
+0.22%
-0.02%
+9.23%
$ 4.69M
$ 522.11
10
Harvest Finance
Harvest Finance
FARM
$ 6.854
-0.22%
+7.68%
+23.67%
$ 4.63M
$ 9.58K
11
Beefy
Beefy
BIFI
$ 50.27
+0.16%
-0.02%
+11.61%
$ 4.02M
$ 5.00K
12
Harmonix Finance
Harmonix Finance
HAR
$ 0.00259974
0.00%
+0.08%
+33.23%
$ 2.60M
$ 598.89
13
Tarot
Tarot
TAROT
$ 0.0300529
+0.01%
-0.01%
+6.52%
$ 2.03M
$ 8.34K
14
Spectra
Spectra
SPECTRA
$ 0.00403317
-0.04%
-0.26%
+10.20%
$ 1.91M
$ 19.77K
15
Flurry Finance
Flurry Finance
FLURRY
$ 0.00014996
-0.19%
-0.03%
-24.78%
$ 1.50M
$ 25.79K
16
Vesper Finance
Vesper Finance
VSP
$ 0.131014
0.00%
-0.01%
+10.34%
$ 1.23M
$ 7.37
17
Levva Protocol
Levva Protocol
LVVA
$ 0.00045574
+0.33%
+0.14%
+48.49%
$ 902.54K
$ 455.36K
18
Yield Yak
Yield Yak
YAK
$ 60.33
+0.40%
+0.14%
+56.54%
$ 603.28K
$ 1.18K
19
Tarot V1
Tarot V1
TAROT
$ 0.00761483
0.00%
-0.00%
+0.21%
$ 515.52K
$ 4.06
20
Sandclock
Sandclock
QUARTZ
$ 0.067
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 513.01K
$ 29.08
21
YieldNest Restaked ETH
YieldNest Restaked ETH
YNETH
$ 2,583.2
0.00%
--
+29.67%
$ 438.62K
$ 38.81
22
Stella
Stella
ALPHA
$ 0.00043256
+0.04%
-0.01%
+4.69%
$ 426.93K
$ 2.58K
23
Roobee
Roobee
ROOBEE
$ 7.982E-5
-0.11%
-0.18%
+9.85%
$ 423.88K
--
24
Gym Network
Gym Network
GYMNET
$ 0.0010517
-2.62%
-0.02%
+41.71%
$ 407.21K
$ 5.22K
25
Rari Governance
Rari Governance
RGT
$ 0.02419964
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 302.13K
$ 2.31
26
Hunny Finance
Hunny Finance
HUNNY
$ 0.00241981
+0.15%
-0.01%
+11.99%
$ 204.19K
$ 100.39
27
CYBRO
CYBRO
CYBRO
$ 0.001293
-0.31%
+1.59%
+3.74%
$ 168.81K
$ 15.69M
28
Alpaca Finance
Alpaca Finance
ALPACA
$ 0.00078989
+0.04%
-0.01%
+15.22%
$ 119.80K
$ 239.95
29
TEN
TEN
TENFI
$ 0.00045044
+0.45%
-0.00%
+8.12%
$ 68.67K
$ 3.03K
30
Kaon
Kaon
KAON
$ 5.36E-6
0.00%
+0.04%
-11.84%
$ 56.32K
--
31
Tulip Protocol
Tulip Protocol
TULIP
$ 0.02279062
+0.06%
+0.01%
+17.03%
$ 38.74K
$ 38.68
32
Pickle Finance
Pickle Finance
PICKLE
$ 0.01414989
0.00%
-0.02%
+9.26%
$ 28.49K
$ 1.39
33
VEMP Horizon
VEMP Horizon
VEMP
$ 4.827E-5
+0.10%
+0.31%
-6.36%
$ 24.13K
--
34
Infinite Trading Protocol
Infinite Trading Protocol
ITP
$ 0.004009
+0.12%
-0.01%
+11.92%
$ 20.01K
$ 669.78
35
88mph
88mph
MPH
$ 0.01237237
+0.90%
+0.00%
-9.08%
$ 19.47K
$ 11.26
36
Catecoin
Catecoin
CATE
$ 0.063499
+9.18%
+0.61%
+323.69%
--
$ 7.96M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Yield Aggregator tokens and why are they popular?
Yield Aggregator tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 36 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $370.04M.
What is the best-performing Yield Aggregator token right now?
Among Yield Aggregator tokens tracked on MEXC, FARM has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 7.68% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Yield Aggregator tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 36 Yield Aggregator tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Yield Aggregator tokens include CVX, YFI, ARK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Yield Aggregator category?
The combined market capitalization of all Yield Aggregator tokens is approximately $370.04M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Yield Aggregator sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.