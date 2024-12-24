Gym Network Price (GYMNET)
The live price of Gym Network (GYMNET) today is 0.00964642 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.20M USD. GYMNET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gym Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 208.57K USD
- Gym Network price change within the day is +5.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 124.80M USD
During today, the price change of Gym Network to USD was $ +0.00049077.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gym Network to USD was $ -0.0030180252.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gym Network to USD was $ -0.0038554309.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gym Network to USD was $ -0.00851815056636599.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00049077
|+5.36%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0030180252
|-31.28%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0038554309
|-39.96%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00851815056636599
|-46.89%
Discover the latest price analysis of Gym Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
+5.36%
-7.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GYM NETWORK is a fully decentralized protocol operating on the Binance Smart Chain. It combines optimal yields with high rewards for its users and also provides an additional earnings mechanism through the built in affiliate system.
