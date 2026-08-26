Streamex GLDY Price Today

The live Streamex GLDY (GLDY) price today is $ 4,640.19, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current GLDY to USD conversion rate is $ 4,640.19 per GLDY.

Streamex GLDY currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,281,241, with a circulating supply of 3.08K GLDY. During the last 24 hours, GLDY traded between $ 4,615.73 (low) and $ 4,663.7 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4,693.0, while the all-time low was $ 3,999.46.

In short-term performance, GLDY moved 0.00% in the last hour and +6.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Streamex GLDY (GLDY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.28M$ 14.28M $ 14.28M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.28M$ 14.28M $ 14.28M Circulation Supply 3.08K 3.08K 3.08K Total Supply 3,077.727598 3,077.727598 3,077.727598

The current Market Cap of Streamex GLDY is $ 14.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of GLDY is 3.08K, with a total supply of 3077.727598. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.28M.