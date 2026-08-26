HAPI Price Today

The live HAPI (HAPI) price today is $ 0.249638, with a 0.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current HAPI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.249638 per HAPI.

HAPI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 205,073, with a circulating supply of 821.48K HAPI. During the last 24 hours, HAPI traded between $ 0.239844 (low) and $ 0.254645 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 200.39, while the all-time low was $ 0.182545.

In short-term performance, HAPI moved +0.35% in the last hour and +17.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 210.07.

HAPI (HAPI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 205.07K$ 205.07K $ 205.07K Volume (24H) $ 210.07$ 210.07 $ 210.07 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 205.07K$ 205.07K $ 205.07K Circulation Supply 821.48K 821.48K 821.48K Total Supply 821,477.8698921121 821,477.8698921121 821,477.8698921121

The current Market Cap of HAPI is $ 205.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 210.07. The circulating supply of HAPI is 821.48K, with a total supply of 821477.8698921121. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 205.07K.