Zap’s objective is to be disruptive, driving change in a wide range of global industries, including finance, insurance, real estate, and shipping. Zap will also find applications in dynamic new distributed application protocols, providing new monezation opportunities for individuals and emerging economies. Zap is well-positioned to be the premier provider of data for smart contracts, and stands to potentially monetize any device linked to the Internet of Things (IoT) Zap's core objectives are to: 1. Build a Robust, Source Agnostic Oracle Network Zap is bringing together the existing wealth of global data with the diverse capabilities of distributed applications by ensuring the secure creation of oracles. 2. Incentivize Oracle Creation and Curation Zap is building a global, decentralized data marketplace and populating it with unique incenvization tools, empowering anyone to begin monezing their data. 3. Fuel the Next Generation of Embedded Dapps Zap is supplying a much-needed fundamental piece of the Ethereum ecosystem and the Web 3.0 paradigm, enabling developers to construct Dapps that simply could not function without it.

