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The live Flux Protocol price today is 0.00292814 USD.FLX market cap is 734,920 USD. Track real-time FLX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Flux Protocol price today is 0.00292814 USD.FLX market cap is 734,920 USD. Track real-time FLX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Flux Protocol Logo

Flux Protocol Price (FLX)

Unlisted

1 FLX to USD Live Price:

$0.00292814
$0.00292814$0.00292814
-0.03%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Flux Protocol (FLX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:31:28 (UTC+8)

Flux Protocol Price Today

The live Flux Protocol (FLX) price today is $ 0.00292814, with a 3.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00292814 per FLX.

Flux Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 734,920, with a circulating supply of 250.99M FLX. During the last 24 hours, FLX traded between $ 0.00292803 (low) and $ 0.00303212 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.47, while the all-time low was $ 0.00271301.

In short-term performance, FLX moved -- in the last hour and +6.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 112.75.

Flux Protocol (FLX) Market Information

$ 734.92K
$ 734.92K$ 734.92K

$ 112.75
$ 112.75$ 112.75

$ 2.93M
$ 2.93M$ 2.93M

250.99M
250.99M 250.99M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Flux Protocol is $ 734.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 112.75. The circulating supply of FLX is 250.99M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.93M.

Flux Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00292803
$ 0.00292803$ 0.00292803
24H Low
$ 0.00303212
$ 0.00303212$ 0.00303212
24H High

$ 0.00292803
$ 0.00292803$ 0.00292803

$ 0.00303212
$ 0.00303212$ 0.00303212

$ 1.47
$ 1.47$ 1.47

$ 0.00271301
$ 0.00271301$ 0.00271301

--

-3.43%

+6.62%

+6.62%

Price Prediction for Flux Protocol

Flux Protocol (FLX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FLX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Flux Protocol (FLX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Flux Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Flux Protocol will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FLX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Flux Protocol Price Prediction.

What is Flux Protocol (FLX)

Flux provides smart contracts and applications with easy access to economically guaranteed data sources on-chain.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Flux Protocol (FLX) Resource

Official Website

About Flux Protocol

What is the current price of Flux Protocol?

Flux Protocol is priced at $0.00292814, shifting -3.43% today.

How fast is the FLX community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Flux Protocol's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Oracle,Ethereum Ecosystem,Coinbase Ventures Portfolio,Aurora Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is FLX's trading volume today?

It generated $-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does FLX compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is $1.47 and ATL is $0.00271301, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 250985690.30672348 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Flux Protocol

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:31:28 (UTC+8)

Flux Protocol (FLX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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