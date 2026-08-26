Flux Protocol Price Today

The live Flux Protocol (FLX) price today is $ 0.00292814, with a 3.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00292814 per FLX.

Flux Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 734,920, with a circulating supply of 250.99M FLX. During the last 24 hours, FLX traded between $ 0.00292803 (low) and $ 0.00303212 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.47, while the all-time low was $ 0.00271301.

In short-term performance, FLX moved -- in the last hour and +6.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 112.75.

Flux Protocol (FLX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 734.92K$ 734.92K $ 734.92K Volume (24H) $ 112.75$ 112.75 $ 112.75 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.93M$ 2.93M $ 2.93M Circulation Supply 250.99M 250.99M 250.99M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Flux Protocol is $ 734.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 112.75. The circulating supply of FLX is 250.99M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.93M.