rudi (RUDI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00016077 24H High $ 0.00017568 All Time High $ 0.01784483 Lowest Price $ 0.0001538 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) -1.84% Price Change (7D) -23.85%

rudi (RUDI) real-time price is $0.00016549. Over the past 24 hours, RUDI traded between a low of $ 0.00016077 and a high of $ 0.00017568, showing active market volatility. RUDI's all-time high price is $ 0.01784483, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0001538.

In terms of short-term performance, RUDI has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -1.84% over 24 hours, and -23.85% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

rudi (RUDI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 166.07K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 166.07K Circulation Supply 999.33M Total Supply 999,330,301.639145

The current Market Cap of rudi is $ 166.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RUDI is 999.33M, with a total supply of 999330301.639145. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 166.07K.