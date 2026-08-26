REST Price Today

The live REST (REST) price today is $ 0, with a 3.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current REST to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per REST.

REST currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 437,525, with a circulating supply of 499.89M REST. During the last 24 hours, REST traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00138304, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, REST moved -0.18% in the last hour and +42.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.02K.

REST (REST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 437.53K$ 437.53K $ 437.53K Volume (24H) $ 1.02K$ 1.02K $ 1.02K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 437.53K$ 437.53K $ 437.53K Circulation Supply 499.89M 499.89M 499.89M Total Supply 499,886,212.866924 499,886,212.866924 499,886,212.866924

The current Market Cap of REST is $ 437.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.02K. The circulating supply of REST is 499.89M, with a total supply of 499886212.866924. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 437.53K.