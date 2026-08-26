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The live Ibiza Final Boss price today is 0 USD.BOSS market cap is 103,466 USD. Track real-time BOSS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Ibiza Final Boss price today is 0 USD.BOSS market cap is 103,466 USD. Track real-time BOSS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Ibiza Final Boss Logo

Ibiza Final Boss Price (BOSS)

Unlisted

1 BOSS to USD Live Price:

$0.00011123
$0.00011123$0.00011123
-0.04%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Ibiza Final Boss (BOSS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:11:44 (UTC+8)

Ibiza Final Boss Price Today

The live Ibiza Final Boss (BOSS) price today is $ 0, with a 4.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOSS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BOSS.

Ibiza Final Boss currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 103,466, with a circulating supply of 930.26M BOSS. During the last 24 hours, BOSS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.217811, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BOSS moved -0.59% in the last hour and +12.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 232.09.

Ibiza Final Boss (BOSS) Market Information

$ 103.47K
$ 103.47K$ 103.47K

$ 232.09
$ 232.09$ 232.09

$ 103.47K
$ 103.47K$ 103.47K

930.26M
930.26M 930.26M

930,264,995.289512
930,264,995.289512 930,264,995.289512

The current Market Cap of Ibiza Final Boss is $ 103.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 232.09. The circulating supply of BOSS is 930.26M, with a total supply of 930264995.289512. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 103.47K.

Ibiza Final Boss Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.217811
$ 0.217811$ 0.217811

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.59%

-4.16%

+12.30%

+12.30%

Price Prediction for Ibiza Final Boss

Ibiza Final Boss (BOSS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BOSS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Ibiza Final Boss (BOSS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Ibiza Final Boss could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Ibiza Final Boss will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BOSS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Ibiza Final Boss Price Prediction.

What is Ibiza Final Boss (BOSS)

A young partygoer with a stylish bob has been spotted cutting shapes in Ibiza.

Footage of the man - Jack Kay - went viral at the start of this week as he was filmed donning a gold chain and pair of sunglasses with a baby pink cup gripped in his hand.

But it was the dancer's haircut that caught the attention of thousands of social media users - with many saying they thought the 'top bloke' had been wearing a hat.

Electricians have concluded: Solar panels are only worthwhile if your house has this Ad Electricians have concluded: Solar panels are only worthwhile if your house has this Eco Experts call to action icon The lone reveller's bright white teeth contrast perfectly with his black vest as he purses his lips and throws out his best moves to the groove of the music.

Several thousand people have commented under the footage on TikTok after it was uploaded with a plea to locate the 'absolute legend'.

Somebody claimed the mystery dancer was in fact 'Lloyd Christmas' - a character from the film Dumb and Dumber who is also known to sport an iconic bob.

One person said: 'When you've got Ibiza at 3 but the battle of hastings at 4.'

Another added: 'That's a hat right? It is... it must be? Tell me it is...'.

Footage of the man - Jack Kay (pictured) - went viral at the start of this week as he was filmed donning a gold chain and pair of sunglasses with a baby pink cup gripped in his hand Footage of the man - Jack Kay (pictured) - went viral at the start of this week as he was filmed donning a gold chain and pair of sunglasses with a baby pink cup gripped in his hand

In the other video Mr Kay can be seen wearing the same iconic sunglasses and gold chain pulling out more dance moves from under his belt as a mate puts his arm around his neck In the other video Mr Kay can be seen wearing the same iconic sunglasses and gold chain pulling out more dance moves from under his belt as a mate puts his arm around his neck

One person said: 'Thatched roof short back and sides please' - a comment that has since been liked almost 1500 times One person said: 'Thatched roof short back and sides please' - a comment that has since been liked almost 1500 times Since the footage spread online Mr Kay - now known as "Ibiza final boss" has uploaded a brand new video to TikTok - but this time with friends.

He can be seen wearing the same iconic sunglasses and gold chain pulling out more dance moves from under his belt as a mate puts his arm around Mr Kay's neck.

UK Residents Born 1945-1975 Could Be Eligible For This Ad UK Residents Born 1945-1975 Could Be Eligible For This British Seniors call to action icon A montage of photos also shows the partygoer enjoying himself with "the lads".

Somebody commented under the video: 'Short back and Battle of Hastings, cheers mate.'

Another person said: 'Short back and magna carter please mate.'

And a third concluded: 'Are the mandem from Sherwood Forest as well?'

Mr Kay has already developed a fanbase with some admirers even using him as their artistic muse.

Someone who had painted a portrait of the reveller caption their social media post: 'Excellent use of free will if I do say so myself.'

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Ibiza Final Boss (BOSS) Resource

Official Website

Category :

BONK.fun EcosystemMemeSolana Ecosystem

About Ibiza Final Boss

What is the live trading price of Ibiza Final Boss today?

The current trading price of Ibiza Final Boss stands at $, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for BOSS?

BOSS recorded a 24-hour trading volume of $--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Ibiza Final Boss?

In the last 24 hours, Ibiza Final Boss has seen a price movement of -4.16%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Ibiza Final Boss traded in today?

Within the past day, Ibiza Final Boss fluctuated between $ and $, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ibiza Final Boss

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:11:44 (UTC+8)

Ibiza Final Boss (BOSS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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