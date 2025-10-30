Bestcoin (BEST) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.77% Price Change (1D) -8.10% Price Change (7D) -17.25% Price Change (7D) -17.25%

Bestcoin (BEST) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BEST traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BEST's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BEST has changed by -0.77% over the past hour, -8.10% over 24 hours, and -17.25% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Bestcoin (BEST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 89.21K$ 89.21K $ 89.21K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 89.21K$ 89.21K $ 89.21K Circulation Supply 67.25B 67.25B 67.25B Total Supply 67,247,155,776.32432 67,247,155,776.32432 67,247,155,776.32432

The current Market Cap of Bestcoin is $ 89.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BEST is 67.25B, with a total supply of 67247155776.32432. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 89.21K.