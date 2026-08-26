Shit Piss Skin Can Price Today

The live Shit Piss Skin Can (SPSC) price today is $ 0, with a 2.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPSC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SPSC.

Shit Piss Skin Can currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 193,959, with a circulating supply of 999.86M SPSC. During the last 24 hours, SPSC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01662425, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SPSC moved +0.16% in the last hour and +10.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 34.27K.

Shit Piss Skin Can (SPSC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 193.96K$ 193.96K $ 193.96K Volume (24H) $ 34.27K$ 34.27K $ 34.27K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 193.96K$ 193.96K $ 193.96K Circulation Supply 999.86M 999.86M 999.86M Total Supply 999,856,062.61482 999,856,062.61482 999,856,062.61482

The current Market Cap of Shit Piss Skin Can is $ 193.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 34.27K. The circulating supply of SPSC is 999.86M, with a total supply of 999856062.61482. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 193.96K.