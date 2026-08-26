fih Price Today

The live fih (FIH) price today is $ 0.00577337, with a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current FIH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00577337 per FIH.

fih currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 5,773,052, with a circulating supply of 999.99M FIH. During the last 24 hours, FIH traded between $ 0.00571552 (low) and $ 0.00620823 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01010416, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FIH moved -0.11% in the last hour and -27.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 198.87K.

fih (FIH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.77M$ 5.77M $ 5.77M Volume (24H) $ 198.87K$ 198.87K $ 198.87K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.77M$ 5.77M $ 5.77M Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,985,919.832639 999,985,919.832639 999,985,919.832639

The current Market Cap of fih is $ 5.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 198.87K. The circulating supply of FIH is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999985919.832639. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.77M.