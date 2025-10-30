Aircoin (AIRCOIN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.0013028 24H High $ 0.00141977 All Time High $ 0.00257008 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.18% Price Change (1D) +0.93% Price Change (7D) -1.40%

Aircoin (AIRCOIN) real-time price is $0.00131629. Over the past 24 hours, AIRCOIN traded between a low of $ 0.0013028 and a high of $ 0.00141977, showing active market volatility. AIRCOIN's all-time high price is $ 0.00257008, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, AIRCOIN has changed by -0.18% over the past hour, +0.93% over 24 hours, and -1.40% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Aircoin (AIRCOIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.31M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.31M Circulation Supply 998.50M Total Supply 998,501,329.043982

The current Market Cap of Aircoin is $ 1.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIRCOIN is 998.50M, with a total supply of 998501329.043982. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.31M.