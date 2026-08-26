Scamcoin Price Today

The live Scamcoin (SCAM) price today is $ 0.00175976, with a 5.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00175976 per SCAM.

Scamcoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,759,676, with a circulating supply of 999.95M SCAM. During the last 24 hours, SCAM traded between $ 0.00173675 (low) and $ 0.00190201 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00190201, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SCAM moved +0.34% in the last hour and +48.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 88.26K.

Scamcoin (SCAM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.76M$ 1.76M $ 1.76M Volume (24H) $ 88.26K$ 88.26K $ 88.26K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.76M$ 1.76M $ 1.76M Circulation Supply 999.95M 999.95M 999.95M Total Supply 999,947,394.361703 999,947,394.361703 999,947,394.361703

The current Market Cap of Scamcoin is $ 1.76M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 88.26K. The circulating supply of SCAM is 999.95M, with a total supply of 999947394.361703. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.76M.