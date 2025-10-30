VALA CAPITAL MARKETS (VCM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +1.63% Price Change (1D) -6.98% Price Change (7D) -14.76% Price Change (7D) -14.76%

VALA CAPITAL MARKETS (VCM) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, VCM traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. VCM's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, VCM has changed by +1.63% over the past hour, -6.98% over 24 hours, and -14.76% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

VALA CAPITAL MARKETS (VCM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 713.16K$ 713.16K $ 713.16K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 713.16K$ 713.16K $ 713.16K Circulation Supply 8.00B 8.00B 8.00B Total Supply 7,999,808,685.118294 7,999,808,685.118294 7,999,808,685.118294

The current Market Cap of VALA CAPITAL MARKETS is $ 713.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VCM is 8.00B, with a total supply of 7999808685.118294. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 713.16K.