Which blockchain network does StarkBot run on?

StarkBot operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of STARKBOT?

The token is priced at $, marking a price movement of -2.19% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does StarkBot belong to?

StarkBot falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Clanker Ecosystem,x402 Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare STARKBOT with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of StarkBot?

Its market capitalization is $61252, placing the asset at rank #5967. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of STARKBOT is currently circulating?

There are 99999991000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for StarkBot today?

Over the past day, STARKBOT generated $-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, StarkBot fluctuated between $ and $, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.