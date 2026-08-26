What is the real-time price of aaigotchi today?

The live price of aaigotchi stands at $, moving 3.33% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for AAI?

AAI has traded between $ and $, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is aaigotchi showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is AAI currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests AAI is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of aaigotchi?

With a market cap of $41281, aaigotchi is ranked #6538, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has AAI seen recently?

The token generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does aaigotchi compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is $, while the ATL is $, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence AAI's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (99999999999.99998 tokens), category performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Clanker Ecosystem,Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.