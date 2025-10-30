BRACKY (BRACKY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.41% Price Change (1D) +5.42% Price Change (7D) -7.26% Price Change (7D) -7.26%

BRACKY (BRACKY) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BRACKY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BRACKY's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BRACKY has changed by -0.41% over the past hour, +5.42% over 24 hours, and -7.26% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BRACKY (BRACKY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.27M$ 18.27M $ 18.27M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.33M$ 20.33M $ 20.33M Circulation Supply 88.60B 88.60B 88.60B Total Supply 98,606,373,288.71667 98,606,373,288.71667 98,606,373,288.71667

The current Market Cap of BRACKY is $ 18.27M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BRACKY is 88.60B, with a total supply of 98606373288.71667. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.33M.