What is HEIR (HEIR)

Onchain Inheritance. We've built a family office in a box allowing family leaders to assume control of their family's future holdings. Create an Onchain trust for just 1$ and buy credits by burning heir tokens to make RWAs inside of your estate. Build value for your family's tomorrow today with HEIR. heir is available on Base chain to access the deepest pools of stable and universal asset liquidity allowing you to stay on the strongest chain and save for your future.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

HEIR (HEIR) Resource Official Website

HEIR (HEIR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of HEIR (HEIR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HEIR token's extensive tokenomics now!