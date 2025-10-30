Clankermon (CLANKERMON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00185889$ 0.00185889 $ 0.00185889 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -2.32% Price Change (1D) -3.84% Price Change (7D) +16.55% Price Change (7D) +16.55%

Clankermon (CLANKERMON) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, CLANKERMON traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. CLANKERMON's all-time high price is $ 0.00185889, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, CLANKERMON has changed by -2.32% over the past hour, -3.84% over 24 hours, and +16.55% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Clankermon (CLANKERMON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 766.51K$ 766.51K $ 766.51K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 766.51K$ 766.51K $ 766.51K Circulation Supply 953.53M 953.53M 953.53M Total Supply 953,531,831.1459543 953,531,831.1459543 953,531,831.1459543

The current Market Cap of Clankermon is $ 766.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLANKERMON is 953.53M, with a total supply of 953531831.1459543. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 766.51K.