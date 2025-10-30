The live Clankermon price today is 0 USD. Track real-time CLANKERMON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CLANKERMON price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Clankermon price today is 0 USD. Track real-time CLANKERMON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CLANKERMON price trend easily at MEXC now.

Clankermon Price (CLANKERMON)

1 CLANKERMON to USD Live Price:

$0.00080387
$0.00080387$0.00080387
-3.80%1D
USD
Clankermon (CLANKERMON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 07:08:02 (UTC+8)

Clankermon (CLANKERMON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00185889
$ 0.00185889$ 0.00185889

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-2.32%

-3.84%

+16.55%

+16.55%

Clankermon (CLANKERMON) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, CLANKERMON traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. CLANKERMON's all-time high price is $ 0.00185889, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, CLANKERMON has changed by -2.32% over the past hour, -3.84% over 24 hours, and +16.55% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Clankermon (CLANKERMON) Market Information

$ 766.51K
$ 766.51K$ 766.51K

--
----

$ 766.51K
$ 766.51K$ 766.51K

953.53M
953.53M 953.53M

953,531,831.1459543
953,531,831.1459543 953,531,831.1459543

The current Market Cap of Clankermon is $ 766.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLANKERMON is 953.53M, with a total supply of 953531831.1459543. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 766.51K.

Clankermon (CLANKERMON) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Clankermon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Clankermon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Clankermon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Clankermon to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-3.84%
30 Days$ 0-12.00%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Clankermon (CLANKERMON)

In a game world, backed by belief where your favourite tokens become mons in a crypto creature collect RPG, where their market performance impacts their stats and rarity in game.

Clankermon is a fully onchain game built on base and the farcaster social graph.

Players can train, trade and adventure with their clankermon throughout the game world, looting dungeons, completing quests and their journey.

Clankermon (CLANKERMON) Resource

Official Website

Clankermon Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Clankermon (CLANKERMON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Clankermon (CLANKERMON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Clankermon.

Check the Clankermon price prediction now!

CLANKERMON to Local Currencies

Clankermon (CLANKERMON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Clankermon (CLANKERMON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CLANKERMON token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Clankermon (CLANKERMON)

How much is Clankermon (CLANKERMON) worth today?
The live CLANKERMON price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CLANKERMON to USD price?
The current price of CLANKERMON to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Clankermon?
The market cap for CLANKERMON is $ 766.51K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CLANKERMON?
The circulating supply of CLANKERMON is 953.53M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CLANKERMON?
CLANKERMON achieved an ATH price of 0.00185889 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CLANKERMON?
CLANKERMON saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of CLANKERMON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CLANKERMON is -- USD.
Will CLANKERMON go higher this year?
CLANKERMON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CLANKERMON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
