Bountywork Price Today

The live Bountywork (BOUNTYWORK) price today is $ 0, with a 3.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOUNTYWORK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BOUNTYWORK.

Bountywork currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 11,895.53, with a circulating supply of 999.72M BOUNTYWORK. During the last 24 hours, BOUNTYWORK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00233528, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BOUNTYWORK moved +2.02% in the last hour and +19.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Bountywork (BOUNTYWORK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.90K$ 11.90K $ 11.90K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.90K$ 11.90K $ 11.90K Circulation Supply 999.72M 999.72M 999.72M Total Supply 999,722,669.855664 999,722,669.855664 999,722,669.855664

The current Market Cap of Bountywork is $ 11.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BOUNTYWORK is 999.72M, with a total supply of 999722669.855664. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.90K.