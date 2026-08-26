BasedHype Price Today

The live BasedHype (BASEDHYPE) price today is $ 0.00512854, with a 1.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current BASEDHYPE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00512854 per BASEDHYPE.

BasedHype currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 51,516,948, with a circulating supply of 10.00B BASEDHYPE. During the last 24 hours, BASEDHYPE traded between $ 0.00497825 (low) and $ 0.00550492 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01997093, while the all-time low was $ 0.0034058.

In short-term performance, BASEDHYPE moved +0.27% in the last hour and -9.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 23.77.

BasedHype (BASEDHYPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 51.52M$ 51.52M $ 51.52M Volume (24H) $ 23.77$ 23.77 $ 23.77 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 51.52M$ 51.52M $ 51.52M Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BasedHype is $ 51.52M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 23.77. The circulating supply of BASEDHYPE is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 51.52M.