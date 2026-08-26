Arai Price Today

The live Arai (AA) price today is $ 0.0084379, with a 0.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current AA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0084379 per AA.

Arai currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,219,597, with a circulating supply of 144.50M AA. During the last 24 hours, AA traded between $ 0.0083132 (low) and $ 0.00886107 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.194897, while the all-time low was $ 0.00407646.

In short-term performance, AA moved +0.31% in the last hour and -41.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 475.74K.

Arai (AA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.22M$ 1.22M $ 1.22M Volume (24H) $ 475.74K$ 475.74K $ 475.74K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.44M$ 8.44M $ 8.44M Circulation Supply 144.50M 144.50M 144.50M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Arai is $ 1.22M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 475.74K. The circulating supply of AA is 144.50M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.44M.