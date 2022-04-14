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Top Injective Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Injective Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00008
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.05%
$ 74.80B
$ 103.25M
2
AUSD
AUSD
AUSD
$ 0.999816
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 209.98M
$ 4.80M
3
ZIGCOIN
ZIGCOIN
ZIG
$ 0.041164
+0.05%
-1.03%
+8.02%
$ 57.95M
$ 6.50M
4
TruFin Staked INJ
TruFin Staked INJ
TRUINJ
$ 5.64
+1.26%
-0.04%
+18.99%
$ 708.58K
$ 0.90
5
Hydro Protocol
Hydro Protocol
HDRO
$ 0.00099441
+0.79%
-0.07%
+2.01%
$ 486.23K
$ 422.24
6
Levana
Levana
LVN
$ 0.00049658
0.00%
--
+7.82%
$ 398.76K
$ 37.19
7
Injective Quants
Injective Quants
QUNT
$ 0.00048072
+0.91%
-0.09%
+20.28%
$ 290.78K
$ 6.43K
8
Talis Protocol
Talis Protocol
TALIS
$ 0.00049488
0.00%
+0.03%
+29.18%
$ 194.53K
$ 102.75
9
Nonja
Nonja
NONJA
$ 8.726E-5
+0.09%
-6.19%
+29.01%
$ 87.29K
--
10
Neptune
Neptune
XNT
$ 0.2472
+0.61%
-0.16%
+30.26%
--
$ 91.66K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Injective Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Injective Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 10 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $75.07B.
What is the best-performing Injective Ecosystem token right now?
Among Injective Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, TALIS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.03% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Injective Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 10 Injective Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Injective Ecosystem tokens include USDC, AUSD, ZIG. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Injective Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Injective Ecosystem tokens is approximately $75.07B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Injective Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.